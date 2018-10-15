Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Trump says US does not know whether N. Korea builds new missiles

World
October 15, 4:02 updated at: October 15, 4:22 UTC+3

The US President emphasized, Pyongyang definitely haven't done a nuclear test

NEW YORK, October 15. /TASS/. Washington has no information at the moment whether North Korea is working on the production of new missiles, US President Donald Trump said in an interview with CBS television channel.

"We really don't know," Trump said. "Let's say the answer is yes, okay? In the meantime, they haven't tested a missile. They haven't tested a rocket."

"They definitely haven't done a nuclear test because you know about them real fast," he said. "It sort of moves the earth. And we have a relationship now.".

Persons
Donald Trump
Topics
Situation on the Korean Peninsula
