Trump says US does not know whether N. Korea builds new missiles

NEW YORK, October 15. /TASS/. Washington has no information at the moment whether North Korea is working on the production of new missiles, US President Donald Trump said in an interview with CBS television channel.

"We really don't know," Trump said. "Let's say the answer is yes, okay? In the meantime, they haven't tested a missile. They haven't tested a rocket."

"They definitely haven't done a nuclear test because you know about them real fast," he said. "It sort of moves the earth. And we have a relationship now.".