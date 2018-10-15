Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Two Syrian servicemen killed in militants’ shelling in Latakia - reconciliation center

World
October 15, 1:00 UTC+3 MOSCOW

Chief of the Center Vladimir Savchenko added that ceasefire violations by illegal armed groups operating in the Idlib de-escalation zone continue to be reported in the Latakia and Aleppo governorates

MOSCOW, October 15. /TASS/. Two Syrian servicemen were killed and one more was wounded in the settlement of Jurin in the Latakia governorate which came under shelling by militants, chief of the Russian Center for Reconciliation of the Opposing Parties Vladimir Savchenko said on Sunday.

"As a result of shelling from a 122mm artillery system opened by militants of an unidentified illegal armed group near the settlement of Jurin in the Latakia governorate, two Syrian servicemen were killed and one was wounded," he said.

He also said that ceasefire violations by illegal armed groups operating in the Idlib de-escalation zone continue to be reported in the Latakia and Aleppo governorates.

Officers of the Russian reconciliation center continue humanitarian assistance to Syrians. Thus, one tonne of bread was handed out to people in the city of Aleppo. Apart from that, humanitarian assistance was delivered to 15 families of killed Syrian servicemen, Savchenko added.

Russian reconciliation center

The Russian reconciliation center continues to fulfill assigned tasks after the completion of the military campaign in Syria. The center’s officers regularly travel around the country's liberated areas to assess the humanitarian situation. The main efforts of the Russian military are now focused on assistance to the refugees returning to their homes.

Syrian conflict
Countries
Syria
