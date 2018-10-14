Russian Politics & Diplomacy
German national socialists join march of Ukrainian nationalists in Kiev

World
October 14, 21:49 UTC+3 KIEV

Ukrainian nationalists are holding a march in central Kiev to celebrate the anniversary of the Ukrainian Insurgent Army, or UPA, which is outlawed in Russia as an extremist organization

© Petr Sivkov/TASS

KIEV, October 14. /TASS/. Activists from the German Der III. Weg far-right political association have joined a march of Ukrainian nationalists in central Kiev, Public Radio said on Sunday.

"13 Der III. Weg activists with flags have joined the march," Public Radio said.

Der III. Weg, a far-right German political association, was set up in September 2013 by former officials from the German Democratic Party and activists from the outlawed Free Network South. The party is active mainly in Thuringia, Bavaria and Brandenburg.

Ukrainian nationalists are holding a march in central Kiev to celebrate the anniversary of the Ukrainian Insurgent Army, or UPA, which is outlawed in Russia as an extremist organization. Radicals lit smoke bombs and flares while marching past Bessarabskaya Square, which used to house a monument to Bolshevik leader Vladimir Lenin.

