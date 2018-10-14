Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Death toll in Indonesia earthquake reaches 2,091 — authorities

World
October 14, 8:11 UTC+3 MOSCOW

The overall number of injured tops 10,600 people, including 2,500 who are in serious condition

© AP Photo/Dita Alangkara

MOSCOW, October 14. /TASS/. The official death toll in the earthquake and tsunami that hit Indonesia’s Sulawesi island has risen to 2,091 people, the Detik news portal reported on Sunday citing an official spokesman for the Central Sulawesi province.

"Although a full-scale search and rescue operation was over on October 12, rescuers still come across dead bodies while clearing the debris," the source said.

According to the national disaster prevention agency, the overall number of injured tops 10,600 people, including 2,500 who are in serious condition. A total of 680 people are listed as missing. More than 87,000 local residents were forced to flee their homes.

A 7.4-magnitude earthquake struck Indonesia’s Central Sulawesi province on September 28. Over 530 aftershocks were recorded. The earthquake unleashed a five to seven meter-high tsunami. However, Indonesian Agency for Meteorology, Climatology and Geophysics lifted a tsunami warning 30 minutes after issuing it as the agency’s equipment had failed to detect the approaching tsunami waves.

