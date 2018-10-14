Blasts resume at north Ukrainian ammo depot on fifth day of firefighting effort

KIEV, October 13. /TASS/. Ukraine’s state emergencies service said munitions again started to explode at a munitions depot near the northern Ukrainian city of Ichnya at about noon Saturday, where fire broke out early on Tuesday.

Rescuers said that no blasts were registered on Saturday morning, and one explosion took place between 8:00 and 12:00 local time. However, three explosions were heard between 13:00 and 14:00 local time.

The number of blasts increased sharply on Saturday evening.

"During the period between 17:00 and 18:00, up to 44 blasts were registered on the territory of the munitions depot," the emergencies service said.

Currently, air surveillance and firefighting aircraft, as well as other special equipment, continue to work in the area. Earlier, a special train to deliver water to firefighters began operating near the disaster-hit zone.

Besides, specialists continue to clear the adjacent territories from unexploded ordnances.

"No death or injuries were reported as a result of this emergency situation," Ukrainian rescuers said.

Early on October 9, explosions were reported at an ammunition depot in Ukraine's Chernigov Region, followed by a fire. According to the local administration, 63 people have sought medical assistance due to inhaling toxic products of combustion. A criminal case has been opened into negligence during military service, which triggered grave consequences. Kiev considers a sabotage act as a key possible cause of the explosion.