Two women killed in LPR in shelling by Ukrainian troops — militia

LUGANSK, October 13. /TASS/. Two women died on Saturday when Ukraine’s Armed Forces shelled the village of Maryevka in the self-proclaimed Lugansk People’s Republic (LPR), LPR defense spokesman Andrei Marochko said on Saturday.

"At 17.45 on October 13, two female civilians were killed in shelling delivered from Zolotoye at the populated localities of Maryevka with 120mm mortars," he said quoted by Luganskinformcenter news agency as saying. "They are mother and daughter."

After a regular Minsk meeting of the Contact Group seeking peace in eastern Ukraine, another ceasefire named the ‘back-to-school ceasefire’ came into force at midnight on August 29. Nevertheless, the self-proclaimed Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) reported that the Ukrainian military breached the agreement by shelling the outskirts of Gorlovka three hours after the ceasefire had become effective. Since the outbreak of hostilities in Donbass, the sides have reached more than 20 ceasefire agreements. The most successful of them was in 2016 when a lull lasted for six weeks.