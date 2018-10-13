Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Emergencies
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Two Islamic State followers killed in counterterrorism operation in Dagestan - NAC

World
October 13, 17:35 UTC+3

None of the civilians were hurt

Share
1 pages in this article
© Valeriy Matytsin/TASS

MOSCOW, October 13. /TASS/. Two followers of the Islamic State terrorist group (banned in Russia) have been killed in a counterterrorism operation in the Russian North Caucasus region of Dagestan, the National Anti-Terrorism Committee (NAC) told TASS on Saturday.

"Today, during a search carried out as part of a counterterrorism operation in the Khasavyurt region of the Republic of Dagestan, the security bodies were tipped off that armed gunmen had been holing up in a private house in the village of Endirei. They [gunmen] were involved in some terrorism-related crimes," NAC said.

The house was sealed off by Russia’s FSB Spetsnaz backed by the National Guard and police, the neighboring households were evacuated.

"During a fight, two criminals, who refused to lay down arms and surrender, were neutralized," NAC said. "In the exchange of fire, two officers of the FSB special ops unit and one officer of the Russian National Guard were wounded."

None of the civilians were hurt.

According to the operations center, the killed militants were involved in attacks on law enforcers, including the murders of two police officers in 2018.

"This operation of security forces and law enforcement agencies was the final one to eradicate the criminal activity of Islamic State followers in the republic’s Khasavyurt region. They are responsible for murders of civilians, including the murder of a resident of the village of Toturbiykal in 2017 and the imam in the village of Mutsalaul this year as well as for the explosion of the mosque and vandalism on the grave of Dagestan’s prominent religious activist Said Afandi Chirckeysky," NAC said.

The investigation is underway.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
14
Hurricane Florence: frightful disaster hides behind angelic name
10
Massive torch parade wraps up North Korea's 70th anniversary
11
Typhoon Jebi hammers Japan killing 11 people
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
The US and Ukraine voted against the UN resolution condemning the glorification of Nazism
Opium production in Afghanistan over 20 years
The Eurasian Economic Union starts its work
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Roscosmos reveals cause for Soyuz launch failure
2
US to plunge into dangerous game in Syria with unified Kurdistan gambit, warns Lavrov
3
Lower house speaker says Russia may quit Council of Europe
4
Russia and Egypt ready to take their partneship to new level — Lavrov
5
OPCW's attributive mechanism directed against Russia — diplomat
6
Post-Soviet security bloc’s forces practice firing Iskander missiles in drills
7
Ship flying Panama flag sinks in Black Sea, crew rescued
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT