Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Emergencies
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Russia dubs as odd US words about shortage of funding for chemical weapons destruction

World
October 13, 2:20 UTC+3

Russia’s Permanent Representative to the OPCW Alexander Shulgin reminded that Russia destroyed its chemical weapons stockpiles in 2017

Share
1 pages in this article

THE HAGUE, October 12. /TASS/. Russia views as strange the US explanations that the United States delays destruction of own chemical weapons due to a lack of financing, Russia’s Permanent Representative to the OPCW, Ambassador to the Netherlands Alexander Shulgin said in an interview with TASS on Friday.

"As of today, the United States remains the only country with chemical weapons," he said. "Russia destroyed its stockpile in 2017. It was documented and there are special documents of the OPCW [Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons]," he said.

Read also

OPCW's attributive mechanism directed against Russia — diplomat

"The Americans do not make haste, referring to the fact that they are short of finance," Shulgin said. "It is a rather strange explanation if one takes into account that they have enough money to launch so-called ‘smart’ missiles against Syrian facilities, each of those [missiles] costs millions of dollars. At the same time, there is no money to comply with their commitments under the Convention."

According to the ambassador, the United States "pins the blame on whoever else." "We have destroyed the entire arsenal of chemical weapons. The US tries to catch us out for covering something up and demands we should disclose the possession of Novichok-class nerve agents, whereas they have dozens, if not hundreds, of patents issued for ammunition using similar chemicals," he stressed.

"Washington does not remember this for some reason," he added. "When we tackle these issues at the OPCW Executive Council, the United States becomes very nervous trying to switch topics in discussion," Shulgin said.

"People who are present are capable of putting two and two together and they make right conclusions," he went on to say. "The other nations tied up by NATO and EU discipline are at the tail end of American demands."

On October 10, Georgy Kalamanov, head of the Russian delegation and a deputy trade and industry minister, in his address to the 89th session of the OPCE Executive Council urged the United States to destroy their arsenal of chemical weapons ahead of the designated timeframe.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Chemical weapons
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
14
Hurricane Florence: frightful disaster hides behind angelic name
10
Massive torch parade wraps up North Korea's 70th anniversary
11
Typhoon Jebi hammers Japan killing 11 people
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
The US and Ukraine voted against the UN resolution condemning the glorification of Nazism
Opium production in Afghanistan over 20 years
The Eurasian Economic Union starts its work
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Roscosmos reveals cause for Soyuz launch failure
2
Russian Aerospace Forces to get fifth-generation fighter jets on schedule — ministry
3
Syria’s Latakia, Aleppo come under shelling over last 24 hours — Russian Defense Ministry
4
Lavrov: US backs Patriarch Bartholomew’s provocation against Orthodox Church in Ukraine
5
Russia strongly rejects ‘diktat by force’ in international affairs — Putin
6
US to plunge into dangerous game in Syria with unified Kurdistan gambit, warns Lavrov
7
UFC fighters Nurmagomedov, McGregor suspended until October 24
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT