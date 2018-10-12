Poroshenko’s decision on weapons in Donbass fans tensions, Kremlin says

MOGILYOV, October 12. /TASS/. Ukrainian President Pyotr Poroshenko’s permission given to the military to use any weapons in Donbass runs counter to the existing agreements and fans tensions in the southeast of Ukraine, Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov told the media.

"It goes without saying this runs counter to the existing agreements, which in reality are not implemented very scrupulously by the Ukrainian side," Peskov said. "Naturally, these steps merely fan tensions in the engagement zone."

Peskov recalled the agreement on the pullback of heavy weapons from the line of engagement in Donbass.

He pointed out that Russia was not a party to the conflict and would take no action in response to Kiev’s possible use of weapons in Donbass, but "as a guarantor of the Minsk Accords it may express deep regret over the Ukrainian side’s steps that aggravate tensions."

Earlier, Poroshenko in a statement before the chiefs of the operation in Donbass allowed them to use "all forces and means available.".