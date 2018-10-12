Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Kiev keeps gathering its missile, rocket systems near line of contact - Russian diplomat

World
October 12, 4:11 UTC+3 VIENNA

"The military use civil and demilitarized facilities for military purposes," the Russian diplomat added

VIENNA, October 11. /TASS/. The Ukrainian Armed Forces keep enhancing their combat capabilities along the line of contact in eastern Ukraine by deploying more missile and rocket systems in the area, a senior Russian diplomat has said.

A Buk missile system

Kiev moving air defense systems to contact line in Donbass — Russian OSCE envoy

"The Kiev government’s focus on aggressive nationalism, propagandist rhetoric and the deadlock in the Minsk talks are related to the fact that Kiev is still seeking a military solution to the conflict: the Ukrainian Armed Forces keep enhancing their military potential along the line of contact," Russia’s envoy to the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE), Alexander Lukashevich, told the OSCE Permanent Council meeting in Vienna on Thursday evening.

He said the Special Monitoring Mission in Ukraine (OSCE SMM) has again registered the deployment of 12 Buk self-propelled, medium-range surface-to-air missile systems at the railway station in Konstantinovka (as of October 4) and the rail delivery of ten 220-mm BM-27 Uragan self-propelled multiple rocket launcher systems via the Rubezhnoye station on October 8.

"The military use civil and demilitarized facilities for military purposes," the Russian diplomat added.

On October 4, the Russian envoy reported that Kiev has been pulling its missile defense systems to the line of contact in eastern Ukraine. SMM reports dated September 28 and Ocober 1 say that two Buk missile systems were detected at a railway station in the southern Ukrainian city of Mariupol and several more - at the rail hub in Rubezhnoye.

Topics
Ukraine crisis
In other media
