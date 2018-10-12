Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Kiev stirring up anti-Russian hysteria ahead of presidential election — OSCE envoy

World
October 12, 4:02 UTC+3 VIENNA

"The reason is clear - the present leadership of the country is incapable of solving major state problems, it is trying to divert attention," he said

VIENNA, October 11./TASS/. The Ukrainian authorities are stirring up anti-Russian hysteria and are trying to divert attention from domestic problems as the date of the presidential election is getting closer, Russian OSCE Ambassador Alexander Lukashevich said on Thursday.

"The reason is clear - the present leadership of the country is incapable of solving major state problems, it is trying to divert attention from them, seeks to gain support from abroad, engages in ostentation," Russia's permanent representative said at a session of the European security agency’s Permanent Council.

The presidential election is scheduled for March 31, 2019, while the presidential campaign will kick off at the end of December, 2018.

