Death toll in minibus-truck collision in Russian Chuvashia rises to 13 — medics

MOSCOW, October 11./TASS/. The death toll in the accident in which a minibus and a truck collided in Chuvashia, central European Russia, has grown to 13, a medical source has told TASS.

"One of the injured persons has died," the medic said. According to him, seven people were hospitalized, four of them are in grave condition and one in moderately grave condition. Two other patients did not receive major injuries.

Outpatient care was provided to another passenger of the minibus and the driver of the truck. All 13 victims were passengers of the minibus that was carrying 21 people.

According to earlier reports, the truck drifted into oncoming traffic, colliding with the minibus. The Fiat minibus was heading from Kanash, a town in Chuvashia, to Moscow.