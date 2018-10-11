Russian Politics & Diplomacy
US responsible for dire condition of Rukban camp refugees — Russian general

World
October 11, 23:39 UTC+3 MOSCOW

The general urged the US to provide humanitarian access to the camp, help refugees to return home as well as close the military base

MOSCOW, October 11./TASS/. The head of the Russian Center for Reconciliation of the Warring Parties in Syria has blamed the US for the dire condition of 70,000 refugees in the Rukban camp in the southeast of Syria.

"We think it is necessary to reiterate that the above mentioned refugee camp is located close to the American military base in the area of Al Tanf settlement," Lieutenant General Vladimir Savchenko told a briefing on Thursday.

"It was the US that banned entry into the 55-kilometer base around their base to Syrian government structures and humanitarian organizations," he said. "As a result, the Syrian government and the Russian reconciliation center have no possibility to organize the dispatch of humanitarian aid to the Syrian nationals in the Rukban camp," Savchenko said.

The general urged the US to provide humanitarian access to the camp, help refugees to return home as well as close the military base.

Earlier, Russian military said bases of terrorists trained by American instructors were situated in the closed area.

