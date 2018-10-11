Ministers of Abkhazia and South Ossetia outline republics' development at Geneva meeting

GENEVA, October 10. /TASS/. Foreign Ministers of South Ossetia and Abkhazia Dmitry Medoev and Daur Kove have provided detailed reports on how the young republics are developing at consultations on sencurity in Transcaucasia, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister, State Secretary Grigory Karasin told TASS on Wednesday.

The 10th anniversary of former Georgian President Mikheil Saakashvili's aggression against South Ossetia served as the main topic of the Geneva meeting, Karasin said. "The foreign ministers of the two republics have provided full reports about the development of the social-economic sphere of Abkhazia and South Ossetia," he added. "They told the meeting how Russia's assistance facilitates restoration and development of the economy, education system, healthcare. It sounded very profound. Georgians and our international colleagues were listening to them with great interest," the deputy foreign minister noted.

"I am confident that such speeches by our partners are very important in order to understand the worth of Georgia's statements about the so-called occupied territories and about the plight of the republics' populations," Karasin said. "I think that the speeches made by the foreign ministers [of Abkhazia and South Ossetia] served as a rebuke to those unfortunate propagandists," he concluded.