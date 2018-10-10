Ukraine preparing provocation against Russian border guards in Sea of Azov — source

MOSCOW, October 10. /TASS/. Ukraine is preparing a provocation against Russian border guards in the Sea of Azov with the help of journalists, a source told TASS.

"On October 11, Ukraine’s State Border Guard Service is planning to dispatch a border patrol boat with a group of Ukrainian journalists from the port of Mariupol to the Sea of Azov. [They] are to gather information and make a video report about alleged aggressive actions of Russia’s FSB Border Service against Ukrainian commercial vessels and about the blockade of Ukrainian ports in the Sea of Azov," the source said.

Regardless of lawful and professional activities of the Russian border guards who ensure safety of navigation in the Kerch Strait, the Sea of Azov and the Black Sea by providing regular assistance to vessels with Ukrainian sailors on board, Ukraine remains prejudiced and biased in covering the developments in both seas.