Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Emergencies
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Changing Golan Heights status without UN SC would defy its resolutions, says Lavrov

World
October 10, 15:26 UTC+3 MOSCOW
Share
1 pages in this article

MOSCOW, October 10./TASS/. Changing the status of the Golan Heights in sidestepping the UN Security Council would come in direct violation of its resolutions, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov told journalists on Wednesday.

"The status of the Golan Heights is determined by UN Security Council resolutions," he reiterated. "I think that changing the status in bypassing the Security Council would be a direct violation of these resolutions," he added.

Israel took control over the Golan Heights that had belonged by Syria from 1944 after the Six-Day War in 1967. In 1981, Israel’s Knesset (parliament) passed a law on the Golan Heights unilaterally proclaiming Israel’s sovereignty over this territory. United Nations Security Council Resolution 497 of December 17, 1981 ruled that the annexation was null and void, having no international legal effect.

The Israeli leadership has repeatedly said the Golan Heights will forever remain under the control of the Jewish state.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Persons
Sergey Lavrov
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
14
Hurricane Florence: frightful disaster hides behind angelic name
10
Massive torch parade wraps up North Korea's 70th anniversary
11
Typhoon Jebi hammers Japan killing 11 people
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
The US and Ukraine voted against the UN resolution condemning the glorification of Nazism
Opium production in Afghanistan over 20 years
The Eurasian Economic Union starts its work
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Three Russian S-300PM battalion sets delivered to Syria free of charge — source
2
America violating gun copyrights? Kalashnikov unaware of US aim to replicate Russian arms
3
Russia to expose US chemical weapons provocations against Syria, says official
4
Deals on Syria’s Idlib demilitarized zone adhered to, says top diplomat
5
Kremlin does not prepare amendments to Russian Constitution
6
Legendary Italian film score composer to perform in Russia ahead of his 90th birthday
7
S-300 to impede Israeli Air Force flights over Syria, says analyst
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT