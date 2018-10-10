US court orders mental examination for Russian cybercrime suspect Nikulin

NEW YORK, October 10. /TASS/. Russian citizen Evgeny Nikulin, who was extradited from the Czech Republic to the United States on cybercrime charges, will be sent for a six-month mental examination, attorney Akrady Bukh told TASS.

"The judge recommended sending him [Nikulin] to a six-month examination, which he had earlier rejected. At least, my client will from now on stay in hospital, not in a jail," he said.

When asked how the suspect received the judge’s decition, Bukh replied "neutrally, indifferently." ‘As I understand, my client now has no other choice but to obey," he added.

According to the lawyer, the hospital will be chosen in the near future.

"Hospitals in Los Angeles and Missouri have been suggested. The problem with Missouri is that they might not have a Russian interpreter there, and the examination must be conducted in Russian," he said.

In early September, the Russian embassy in Washington said that the US authorities will be responsible if Nikulin’s health deteriorates.

Nikulin was detained in Prague on October 5, 2016, at the request of a Californian court on suspicion of hacker attacks against targets in the United States. He is accused in the United States of hacking in 2012 and 2013 big Internet companies, which include LinkedIn and Dropbox. Charges against Nikulin include computer intrusion and identity theft.

In November 2016, Russia also asked the Czech Justice Ministry to extradite Nikulin as he was accused in Russia of stealing $3,450 through the Internet in 2009.

The trial of Nukulin, who pleads not guilty to the charges, may begin in January 2019.