Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Emergencies
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

US court orders mental examination for Russian cybercrime suspect Nikulin

World
October 10, 6:25 UTC+3

According to the lawyer, the hospital will be chosen in the near future

Share
1 pages in this article

NEW YORK, October 10. /TASS/. Russian citizen Evgeny Nikulin, who was extradited from the Czech Republic to the United States on cybercrime charges, will be sent for a six-month mental examination, attorney Akrady Bukh told TASS.

"The judge recommended sending him [Nikulin] to a six-month examination, which he had earlier rejected. At least, my client will from now on stay in hospital, not in a jail," he said.

When asked how the suspect received the judge’s decition, Bukh replied "neutrally, indifferently." ‘As I understand, my client now has no other choice but to obey," he added.

According to the lawyer, the hospital will be chosen in the near future.

"Hospitals in Los Angeles and Missouri have been suggested. The problem with Missouri is that they might not have a Russian interpreter there, and the examination must be conducted in Russian," he said.

In early September, the Russian embassy in Washington said that the US authorities will be responsible if Nikulin’s health deteriorates.

Nikulin was detained in Prague on October 5, 2016, at the request of a Californian court on suspicion of hacker attacks against targets in the United States. He is accused in the United States of hacking in 2012 and 2013 big Internet companies, which include LinkedIn and Dropbox. Charges against Nikulin include computer intrusion and identity theft.

In November 2016, Russia also asked the Czech Justice Ministry to extradite Nikulin as he was accused in Russia of stealing $3,450 through the Internet in 2009.

The trial of Nukulin, who pleads not guilty to the charges, may begin in January 2019.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
14
Hurricane Florence: frightful disaster hides behind angelic name
10
Massive torch parade wraps up North Korea's 70th anniversary
11
Typhoon Jebi hammers Japan killing 11 people
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
The US and Ukraine voted against the UN resolution condemning the glorification of Nazism
Opium production in Afghanistan over 20 years
The Eurasian Economic Union starts its work
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Putin calls to prepare S-500 missile system for mass production
2
Russian diplomat: Nikki Haley’s resignation Washington's domestic affair
3
First flight of modernized Tu-22 bomber postponed — source
4
Three Russian S-300PM battalion sets delivered to Syria free of charge — source
5
US-jailed Russian pilot Yaroshenko’s defense hopes for case review, extradition
6
Putin calls to expand presence of Russian agricultural producers on international market
7
IMF downgrades international growth forecast to 3.7% in 2018 and 2019
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT