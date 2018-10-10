Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Northern Ukraine residents start returning home after munition depot fire — media

World
October 10, 6:22 UTC+3 KIEV

Meanwhile, officials warn that area was still unsafe due to unexploded ordnances

KIEV, October 10. /TASS/. Local residents, evacuated due to fire and subsequent blasts at a munitions depot in northern Ukraine’s Chernigov region, started returning to their homes on Tuesday night despite authorities’ warnings that the area is still unsafe.

"Right now, people are returning back to their homes, saying that the situation has become safer and blasts are no more heard even in nearby settlements, that everything is relatively quiet and calm," the 112 Ukraine TV channel reported.

Meanwhile, people's deputy Alexander Koloda warned that the area was still unsafe.

"In many settlements, including Ichnya, ordnances and mines, which are potentially explosive, are simply lying on the ground," he said. "I think that, certainly, no one should return to the area for at least 24 hours, and another 24 hours will be required for sappers to do their job."

According to Koloda, a total of 13,000 people were evacuated from the disaster-hit area, and buses will local residents still continue to arrive to safe zones.

Early on October 9, an explosion was reported at an ammunition depot in Ukraine's Chernigov Region, followed by a fire. 112 Ukraine reported on Tuesday evening that, explosions were taking place at intervals of 25-30 seconds. The emergency ministry said they had cut off gas supply to Ichnya and 11 more settlements. They also halted train and air traffic in the region, and devised a bypass of the emergency zone for motor vehicles.

The Security Service of Ukraine considers three possible causes for the explosion: a diversion, violation of fire safety or ammunition storage codes, and arson with the aim to conceal ammunition theft.

