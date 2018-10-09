Republika Srpska president seeks Crimea’s recognition as part of Russia

MOSCOW, October 9. /TASS/. President of Republika Srpska, a constituent part of Bosnia and Herzegovina, Milorad Dodik seeks the recognition by the Balkan state of Crimea as Russia’s territory.

On Monday, Dodik, from the Alliance of Independent Social Democrats party, won the Serbian seat in the presidium of Bosnia and Herzegovina. Dodik openly supports cooperation with Serbia and Russia and opposes Bosnia and Herzegovina's accession to NATO.

"I will put forward an initiative [on recognizing Crimea as part of Russia] and plan to strive for the recognition of Crimea’s status at the level of Bosnia and Herzegovina. This is because the peninsula’s reunification with Russia came after a legitimate referendum, which was compliant with the United Nations’ Charter. This was a democratic process, during which the peninsula’s citizens voiced their stance," Dodik told the Izvestia daily in an interview published on Tuesday.

Crimea was historically part of Russia, Dodik stressed, noting that he would like to pay a visit there. "I’m personally interested in visiting the peninsula, especially now when it became part of Russia, and I plan to visit Crimea as soon as possible."

Touching on Kiev’s possible pressure on Sarajevo, Dodik noted that Ukraine has to focus on solving its domestic problems and normalizing relations with Russia. "Now Ukraine needs to solve its domestic political issues and define its foreign policy and understand that Kiev’s position generated by the West has had a negative and evil effect on the country."

"All this is a big geostrategic game. The events in Crimea occurred in a more democratic climate than the separation of Kosovo from Serbia. Despite that, the United States and most its allies recognize Kosovo’s independence," the politician said.

Moscow has lambasted the West’s double standards on the aspiration of nations for self-determination. Western states welcomed the separation of Kosovo from Serbia, which was declared by the parliament, but condemned the referendum in Crimea, where more than 90% of citizens voted for independence and then joining Russia.