Republika Srpska president says he will not allow Bosnia and Herzegovina to join NATO

MOSCOW, October 9. /TASS/. President of Republika Srpska (part of Bosnia and Herzegovina) Milorad Dodik has said he will not allow the country to join NATO.

"We will not allow [Bosnia and Herzegovina] to join NATO because Republika Srpska supports maintaining neutrality," Dodik told the Izvestiya daily in an interview published on Tuesday.

The president said he will never vote in favor of such initiative. "This is my obligation, and it means that Bosnia and Herzegovina will not be able to join this organization [NATO]," he said.

At the same time, Dodik noted that he has nothing against the participation of servicemen from Republika Srpska in international missions with a UN mandate.

On Monday, Milorad Dodik from the Alliance of Independent Social Democrats was elected as president from the Serbian community. Dodik openly supports cooperation with Serbia and Russia and opposes Bosnia and Herzegovina's accession to NATO.