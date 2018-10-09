Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Emergencies
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Metropolitan Police Service refrains from comments on second suspect in Skripal case

World
October 09, 1:41 UTC+3 LONDON

Britain’s The Daily Telegraph claimed earlier in the day that the man originally identified as Alexander Petrov in reality was Alexander Mishkin, a Russian military intelligence officer

Share
1 pages in this article
© EPA-EFE/NEIL HALL

LONDON, October 8. /TASS/. The Metropolitan Police Service does not comment on media speculations about the identities of the suspects in the Skripal poisoning case, a spokesman told TASS on Monday.

"We are not going to comment on speculation regarding their [the suspects’] identities," he said.

Read also

UK refuses to provide legal assistance to Russia in Skripal case

Britain’s The Daily Telegraph and the UK-based ‘investigative journalism’ group Bellingcat claimed earlier in the day that the man originally identified as Alexander Petrov in reality was Alexander Mishkin, 39, a Russian military intelligence officer.

If the British version of the affair is to be believed former Russian military intelligence (GRU) Colonel Sergei Skripal, 66, who had been convicted in Russia of spying for Great Britain and later swapped for Russian intelligence officers, and his daughter Yulia, 33, suffered the effects of a nerve agent in the British city of Salisbury on March 4. Claiming that the substance used in the attack had been a Novichok-class nerve agent developed in the Soviet Union, London rushed to accuse Russia of being involved in the incident. Moscow rejected all of the United Kingdom’s accusations, saying that neither the Soviet Union nor Russia ever had any program aimed at developing such an agent.

On September 5, British Prime Minister Theresa May briefed parliament on the investigation’s findings to declare that two Russians carrying passports issued in the names of Alexander Petrov and Ruslan Boshirov were suspected accomplices in the assassination attempt. Britain regards both men as GRU agents. Petrov and Boshirov in an interview to the RT television channel dismissed the charges.

Earlier, The Daily Telegraph claimed it knew the real name of the person suspected of the assassination attempt against the Skripals. The newspaper said that the man originally identified as Ruslan Boshirov was in reality Russian Colonel Anatoly Chepiga, a holder of several government awards. Russian president’s press secretary Dmitry Peskov said following this publication that he had "no information that a man by this name has ever received any award.".

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Skripal poisoning case
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
14
Hurricane Florence: frightful disaster hides behind angelic name
10
Massive torch parade wraps up North Korea's 70th anniversary
11
Typhoon Jebi hammers Japan killing 11 people
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
The US and Ukraine voted against the UN resolution condemning the glorification of Nazism
Opium production in Afghanistan over 20 years
The Eurasian Economic Union starts its work
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Three Russian S-300PM battalion sets delivered to Syria free of charge — source
2
S-300 to impede Israeli Air Force flights over Syria, says analyst
3
Russian MMA fighter’s manager apologizes for melee following UFC bout
4
Army chief: India to purchase Russian defense systems despite US threats to slap sanctions
5
Press review: Russia, India ink milestone S-400 deal and NATO trains Kiev to battle Russia
6
One Syrian soldier killed in shelling by militants — Russian reconciliation center
7
Expert: Electronic warfare system in Syria capable of tracking planes in Europe, Israel
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT