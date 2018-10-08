Netanyahu plans to discuss with Putin Iran’s military presence in Syria

TEL AVIV, October 8. /TASS/. Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Monday he plans to discuss with Russian President Vladimir Putin Iran’s presence in Syria and the transfer of lethal weapons to Hezbollah in Lebanon.

"We (Israel - TASS) will continue to act with determination against Iran's attempts to open an additional front against us on the Golan Heights, and in Syria we will act against any attempts to transfer lethal weapons to Hezbollah in Lebanon," Netanyahu was quoted as saying by his press service.

"I will discuss these matters with President Putin when I meet with him soon," he added.