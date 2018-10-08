Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Netanyahu plans to discuss with Putin Iran’s military presence in Syria

World
October 08, 22:52 UTC+3 TEL AVIV

The prime minister said that Israel will act with determination against Iran's attempts to open an additional front against them on the Golan Heights

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu

© EPA-EFE/ABIR SULTAN/POOL

TEL AVIV, October 8. /TASS/. Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Monday he plans to discuss with Russian President Vladimir Putin Iran’s presence in Syria and the transfer of lethal weapons to Hezbollah in Lebanon.

"We (Israel - TASS) will continue to act with determination against Iran's attempts to open an additional front against us on the Golan Heights, and in Syria we will act against any attempts to transfer lethal weapons to Hezbollah in Lebanon," Netanyahu was quoted as saying by his press service.

"I will discuss these matters with President Putin when I meet with him soon," he added.

Topics
Syrian conflict
Persons
Vladimir Putin Benjamin Netanyahu
Countries
Syria
In other media
