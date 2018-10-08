Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Ukrainian president blames Russia for attempts to undermine upcoming elections

World
October 08, 20:40 UTC+3 KIEV

Poroshenko also mentioned the agreements with Ukraine’s several international partners on cooperation in the sphere of cybersecurity

KIEV, October 8. /TASS/. Ukrainian President Pyotr Poroshenko stated that Russia aims to undermine the Ukrainian elections.

"From the point of view of our special bodies and basing on the information provided by our partners, Russia is actively trying to meddle in the election campaign," he said on Monday during the meeting with members of the Central Election Commission.

Poroshenko introduces draft law to Verkhovna Rada to prolong special status of Donbass

The election interference will take place "via disinformation systems, electoral process falsification systems, hacker cyberattack systems in order to undermine the elections," the UNIAN news agency quotes Poroshenko.

Poroshenko also mentioned the agreements with Ukraine’s several international partners on cooperation in the sphere of cybersecurity. "I express my strong hope that the election results will be effectively protected," he stated.

The Ukrainian presidential election is scheduled to be held on March 31, 2019. According to the Rating survey group, over 70% of the nation thinks that Ukraine is heading in the wrong direction. Poroshenko is leading the so-called anti-rating of Ukrainian politicians, with only 6.8% of respondents stating they would vote for him, and half of voters saying they would not vote for the current president under any circumstances.

ADVERTISEMENT