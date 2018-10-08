Russian expert comments on elections in Bosnia and Herzegovina

MOSCOW, October 8. /TASS/. As Sefik Dzaferovic (the Party of Democratic Action), Zeljko Komsic (Democratic Front) and Milorad Dodik (Alliance of Independent Social Democrats) have won seats in Bosnia and Herzegovina’s three-member presidency, the country’s relations with Russia are likely to improve, Yekaterina Entina, the Senior Researcher with the Department of Black and Mediterranean Sea Studies at the Institute of Europe of the Russian Academy of Sciences, told TASS on Monday.

According to her, "this is a positive moment for Moscow." "It will clearly allow us to maintain the current level of relations with the country and also pave the way for growing cooperation," the expert added.

At the same time, Entina stressed that Dodik’s success was predictable, while "Prime Minister of Bosnia and Herzegovina's Republika Srpska Zeljka Cvijanovic’s election win came rather unexpected."

When commenting on the political situation in Bosnia and Herzegovina, Entina pointed out that a series of protest activities may follow the election. "Those who will give in to the Western scenario are likely to take to the streets," she said, adding that "however, I don’t think they will be able neither to change the vote’s results nor stage ‘a color revolution’."

According to the latest data provided by Bosnia and Herzegovina’s Central Election Commission, with 82.11% of the vote counted, Dzaferovic has received 37.3%, Komsic garnered 51.14% and Dodik gained 54.06%.

Bosnia election

A general election was held in Bosnia and Herzegovina on Sunday. Voters elected members of the national presidency, the House of Representatives and regional legislatures.

As many as 6,424 observers, including 1,500 foreign ones, monitored the election. The Russian observer delegation was led by Central Election Commission member Yevgeny Shevchenko, who told TASS that irregularities recorded during the vote were of technical nature and could not affect the election’s outcome.

Bosnia and Herzegovina’s makeup

Under the country’s constitution, which is part of the General Framework Agreement for Peace in Bosnia and Herzegovina, also known as the Dayton Agreement, Bosnia and Herzegovina, while remaining a single state, was divided into two entities - the Muslim-Croatian Federation of Bosnia-Herzegovina and the Serb-populated Republika Srpska. The document also established the position of High Representative for Bosnia and Herzegovina charged with the task of civil implementation.

The country’s presidency - a three-member body serving as head of state - consists of one Bosniak, one Croat and one Serb. The body’s Bosniak and Croat members are elected from the Federation of Bosnia and Herzegovina and the Serb member is elected from Republika Srpska for a four-year term.

However, the High Representative in Bosnia and Herzegovina, selected by the European Union, is the highest political authority in the country. Russia calls for abolishing the High Representative’s office and turning it into an EU mission.