Russia, Italy think Moscow-Brussels dialogue needs to be revitalized, says Lavrov

MOSCOW, October 8. /TASS/. Moscow and Rome believe that dialogue between Russia and the European Union needs to be improved and stepped up, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said at a press conference following talks with his Italian counterpart Enzo Moavero Milanesi on Monday.

"We believe - and as far as I understand our Italian colleagues share this view - that dialogue between Moscow and Brussels needs to be improved and stepped up," Lavrov said. "In this regard, we value our Italian partners’ constructive attitude, aimed at facilitating these processes," he added.

According to Lavrov, Moscow "is interested in a strong European Union that would act as a predictable and pragmatic partner and pursue a foreign policy based on the interests of Europe and EU member states.".