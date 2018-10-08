Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Emergencies
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Russia, Italy think Moscow-Brussels dialogue needs to be revitalized, says Lavrov

World
October 08, 14:30 UTC+3

The minister said Moscow "is interested in a strong European Union that would act as a predictable and pragmatic partner"

Share
1 pages in this article

MOSCOW, October 8. /TASS/. Moscow and Rome believe that dialogue between Russia and the European Union needs to be improved and stepped up, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said at a press conference following talks with his Italian counterpart Enzo Moavero Milanesi on Monday.

"We believe - and as far as I understand our Italian colleagues share this view - that dialogue between Moscow and Brussels needs to be improved and stepped up," Lavrov said. "In this regard, we value our Italian partners’ constructive attitude, aimed at facilitating these processes," he added.

According to Lavrov, Moscow "is interested in a strong European Union that would act as a predictable and pragmatic partner and pursue a foreign policy based on the interests of Europe and EU member states.".

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
14
Hurricane Florence: frightful disaster hides behind angelic name
10
Massive torch parade wraps up North Korea's 70th anniversary
11
Typhoon Jebi hammers Japan killing 11 people
Infographics
The US and Ukraine voted against the UN resolution condemning the glorification of Nazism
Opium production in Afghanistan over 20 years
The Eurasian Economic Union starts its work
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Press review: Russia, India ink milestone S-400 deal and NATO trains Kiev to battle Russia
2
Funeral of opera singer Montserrat Caballe will be held in Barcelona on Monday
3
Army chief: India to purchase Russian defense systems despite US threats to slap sanctions
4
Russia upgrades infrastructure of Trans-Siberian Railway segment
5
Expert: Electronic warfare system in Syria capable of tracking planes in Europe, Israel
6
Trump-Putin meeting may take place, but no preparations undertaken so far, says Kremlin
7
Putin turns 66: birthday not a reason for having a rest
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT