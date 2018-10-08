Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Brazil to hold second round of presidential election

World
October 08, 8:10 UTC+3 RIO DE JANEIRO

Far-right member of the national parliament, Jair Bolsonaro, and left-wing candidate Fernando Haddad have entered the second round of the presidential elections in Brazil

Jair Bolsonaro and Fernando Haddad

Jair Bolsonaro and Fernando Haddad

© AP Photo/Silvia Izquierdo

RIO DE JANEIRO, October 8. /TASS /. Far-right member of the national parliament, Jair Bolsonaro, and left-wing candidate Fernando Haddad (the Workers Party) have entered the second round of the presidential elections in Brazil. This is according to the official data released by the High Electoral Court (Brazilian analogue of the electoral commission) after of 96% of ballots were processed.

Ultra-right, leftist candidates enter second round of presidential elections in Brazil

According to this information, Bolsonaro received the support of 46.62% of voters, while Haddad got 28.5% of votes. To win the first stage of voting, one of the candidates needed to get more than 50% of the votes. That means that Bolsonaro stopped one step away from winning the first round, which, according to the new data, is already mathematically impossible.

Center-left candidate Sira Gomez of the Democratic Trabalist Party ranks third with 12.52% of the vote. The fourth place in the presidential race is occupied by the former governor of the state of Sao Paulo Geraldo Alckmin, who represents the center-right Brazilian Social Democracy Party - he was supported by 4.81% of voters. Another 2.57% of Brazilians voted for entrepreneur Joao Amoeda from the right-wing New Party.

On Sunday, Brazil held general elections (presidential, parliamentary and elections of governors). The second round will take place on October 28.

ADVERTISEMENT