Ultra-right, leftist candidates enter second round of presidential elections in Brazil

World
October 08, 2:53 UTC+3 RIO DE JANEIRO

Bolsonara has the support of 48.94% of voters, in Addad - 26.30% after processing 57% of the ballots

© AP Photo/Eraldo Peres

RIO DE JANEIRO, October 8. /TASS/. The far-right member of the national parliament, Jair Bolsonara, and a left-wing candidate Fernando Addad (the Workers’ Party) are entering the second round of the Brazilian presidential election. This is according to preliminary official data released by the Central Election Commission (CEC) on Sunday after processing 57% of the ballots.

According to this data, Bolsonara has the support of 48.94% of voters, in Addad - 26.30%. To win the first stage of voting, one of the candidates needed to receive more than 50% of the votes. According to the information available at the moment, Bolsonara stopped a step away from winning in the first round. In the third place is center-left candidate Sira Gomez of the Democratic Trabalist Party with 12.17% of the vote.

However, according to the exit poll, conducted by the Brazilian Institute for the Study of Public Opinion and Statistics (IBOPE), Bolsonara has the support of 45% of voters and Addad has 28%.

On Sunday, Brazil held general elections (presidential, parliamentary and elections of the governors). If none of the candidates running for the presidency gets more than 50% of the vote, the second round will take place on October 28.

