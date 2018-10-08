Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Three winners in election to Presidium of Bosnia and Herzegovina become known

World
October 08, 2:04 UTC+3

According to the country’s Central Election Commission they are Sefik Dzaferovic, Zeljko Komsic and Milorad Dodik

Candidate of Party for Democratic Action Sefket Dzaferovic, center, Asim Sarajlic, left, and Bakir Izetbegovic

Candidate of Party for Democratic Action Sefket Dzaferovic, center, Asim Sarajlic, left, and Bakir Izetbegovic

© AP Photo/Amel Emric

TASS, October 8. Three winners in the election to the Presidium of Bosnia and Herzegovina (BiH) become known. According to the country’s Central Election Commission they are Sefik Dzaferovic (Party of Democratic Action) from Bosniacs, Zeljko Komsic (the Democratic Front) from Croats and Milorad Dodik (Alliance of Independent Social Democrats) from Serbs.

This was announced on Monday on the national television by Chairman of the CEC BiH Branko Petric.

"According to the refined data, the turnout at the level of Bosnia and Herzegovina was 1,736,838 or 53.36% of voters, at the level of the Federation of BiH turnout was 51.25%, in Republika Srpska - 57.3%, in Brcko District - 46.81%. First of all, the CEC processes the ballots in the Presidium of Bosnia and Herzegovina. We have processed 43.42% of the ballots. Three members of the Presidium have been elected Sefik Dzaferovic leads among the Bosniacs - 37.98%, Zeljko Komsic leads among Croats - 49.47%, Milorad Dodik wins among Serbs with the result of 55.15%," the head of the CEC said.

