Russian, Kyrgyz presidents discuss agenda for upcoming CSTO session

BISHKEK, October 7. /TASS/. The agenda for an upcoming session of the Collective Security Council of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) were in focus of a telephone conversation between Russian and Kyrgyz Presidents, Vladimir Putin and Sooronbai Zheenbekov, the press service of the Kyrgyz head of state said on Sunday.

"Today, on October 7, 2018, Kyrgyzstan’s president had a telephone conversation with the president of the Russian Federation. The two heads of state discussed current issues of bilateral cooperation, coordinated their positions on previous agreements and discussed the agenda for a session of the CSTO Collective Security Council due to be held in Astana in November," the press service said.

Apart from that, Zheenbekov "warmly congratulated" the Russian leader on his birthday and wished him "success in the implementation of the plans for the benefit of his native country, for the benefit of Russians".

"Earlier, President Zheenbekov sent a congratulatory message to Russian President Vladimir Putin on his birthday," the press service added.