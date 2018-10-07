Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Harmony party leads in Latvian parliamentary polls with 19.8% of vote

World
October 07, 15:36 UTC+3 RIGA

This party will get 23 seats in the new parliament

RIGA, October 7. /TASS/. The Social Democratic Party Harmony, which advocates the interests of Latvia’s Russian-speaking citizens, is winning 19.8% of the vote in the final vote count, the republic’s Central Election Commission said on Sunday.

According to the Central Election Commission’s data, other parties, which win seats in the parliament, are The Who owns the state? Party (14.25%), the New Conservative Party (13.59%), the Development/For! Party (12.04%), the National Independence Movement (11.01%), the Union of Greens and Farmers (9.91%), which now leads Latvia’s ruling coalition, and the New Unity party (6.69%).

The Harmony party will get 23 seats in the new parliament, while The Who owns the state? Party and the New Conservative Party will secure 16 seats. The Development/For! Party, the National Independence Movement, the Union of Greens and Farmers and the New Unity party will receive 13, 11, and 8 seats, respectively.

Latvia held parliamentary polls on Sunday. A total of 16 political parties and groups, represented by 1,461 candidates, fought for 100 seats in the parliament. Some 954 polling stations were opened in the republic, and another 121 were opened in 45 countries. Latvia is home to 1.9 mln people, and nearly 1.5 mln of citizens are eligible to vote. The voter turnout reached more than 54%.

The Central Election Commission is due to confirm the results within three weeks after the vote.

