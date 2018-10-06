Ukraine’s minister looking at imposing criminal punishment on holders of Russian passports

KIEV, October 6. /TASS/. Ukrainian Foreign Minister Pavel Klimkin said on Friday he is ready to look at imposing criminal punishment for those having Russian passports along with Ukrainian ones.

"As for Russia and secret Russian citizenship as an aggressor country, I am ready to look at such a possibility. I think this is an idea that should be discussed and that has sense," UNIAN news agency quoted him as saying. "I am categorically against legalization of double citizenship with Russia."

However, in his words, no punishment should be imposed on Ukrainian holders of passports of other countries. "As for other countries, I don’t think criminal liability and punishment of those who has such citizenship is the best option," he added.

At the same time, Klimkin admitted he has no information on the number of Ukrainian nationals who also hold Russian citizenship. He said it is up to special services to investigate such things.