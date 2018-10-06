Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Emergencies
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Ukraine’s minister looking at imposing criminal punishment on holders of Russian passports

World
October 06, 3:57 UTC+3 KIEV

At the same time, Pavel Klimkin admitted he has no information on the number of Ukrainian nationals who also hold Russian citizenship

Share
1 pages in this article
© Dmitry Rogulin/TASS

Read also
Ukrainian Foreign Minister Pavel Klimkin

Ukraine to revise all agreements with Russia

KIEV, October 6. /TASS/. Ukrainian Foreign Minister Pavel Klimkin said on Friday he is ready to look at imposing criminal punishment for those having Russian passports along with Ukrainian ones.

"As for Russia and secret Russian citizenship as an aggressor country, I am ready to look at such a possibility. I think this is an idea that should be discussed and that has sense," UNIAN news agency quoted him as saying. "I am categorically against legalization of double citizenship with Russia."

However, in his words, no punishment should be imposed on Ukrainian holders of passports of other countries. "As for other countries, I don’t think criminal liability and punishment of those who has such citizenship is the best option," he added.

At the same time, Klimkin admitted he has no information on the number of Ukrainian nationals who also hold Russian citizenship. He said it is up to special services to investigate such things.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
14
Hurricane Florence: frightful disaster hides behind angelic name
10
Massive torch parade wraps up North Korea's 70th anniversary
11
Typhoon Jebi hammers Japan killing 11 people
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
The US and Ukraine voted against the UN resolution condemning the glorification of Nazism
Opium production in Afghanistan over 20 years
The Eurasian Economic Union starts its work
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russia’s formidable S-400 Triumf air defense missile system
2
Russia, India seal deal on supply of S-400 air defense systems
3
Kalibr missiles destroy 'enemy' facilities during Caspian military drills
4
Ukraine’s minister looking at imposing criminal punishment on holders of Russian passports
5
Russia’s cutting-edge frigate arrives in Sevastopol
6
US boxing promoter Don King seeks $2 mln with CAS for Stiverne-Povetkin cancelled bout
7
Foreign provocateurs responsible for flaring tensions around Ingushetia — Russian senator
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT