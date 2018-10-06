Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Emergencies
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Moldovan president doesn’t rule out destabilization attempts ahead of parliamentary polls

World
October 06, 3:15 UTC+3 CHISINAU

Igor Dodon called on his supporters to be ready to take to the streets in protest

Share
1 pages in this article
© Stanislav Krasilnikov/TASS

Read also

Moldova’s President calls Constitution Court ruling on cabinet of ministers illegal

CHISINAU, October 5. /TASS/. Moldovan President Igor Dodon said on Friday he doesn’t rule out that the situation in the country may be destabilized ahead of the presidential polls due to take place on February 24, 2019.

"I don’t rule out that the Democratic Party (which control the national parliament - TASS) may take steps against the president or remove from elections the Party of Socialists (which supports the president - TASS)," he said in an interview with the RTR Moldova television channel.

He called on his supporters to be ready to take to the streets in protest. "I call on you to be maximally ready. I ask you to take to the streets when I call on you to defend our rights," he said.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
14
Hurricane Florence: frightful disaster hides behind angelic name
10
Massive torch parade wraps up North Korea's 70th anniversary
11
Typhoon Jebi hammers Japan killing 11 people
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
The US and Ukraine voted against the UN resolution condemning the glorification of Nazism
Opium production in Afghanistan over 20 years
The Eurasian Economic Union starts its work
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russia’s formidable S-400 Triumf air defense missile system
2
Russia vows to keep close eye on US-funded lab in Georgia due to bioweapons threat
3
Press review: What’s behind the Kosovo crisis and Turkey talks terrorists out of jihad
4
US boxing promoter Don King seeks $2 mln with CAS for Stiverne-Povetkin cancelled bout
5
Russia, Madagascar sign agreement on military cooperation
6
NATO use of depleted uranium in bombing Yugoslavia was ecocide on planetary scale — expert
7
Russia wants answers from US, Georgia on bioweapons at Lugar Center
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT