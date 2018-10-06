Moldovan president doesn’t rule out destabilization attempts ahead of parliamentary polls

CHISINAU, October 5. /TASS/. Moldovan President Igor Dodon said on Friday he doesn’t rule out that the situation in the country may be destabilized ahead of the presidential polls due to take place on February 24, 2019.

"I don’t rule out that the Democratic Party (which control the national parliament - TASS) may take steps against the president or remove from elections the Party of Socialists (which supports the president - TASS)," he said in an interview with the RTR Moldova television channel.

He called on his supporters to be ready to take to the streets in protest. "I call on you to be maximally ready. I ask you to take to the streets when I call on you to defend our rights," he said.