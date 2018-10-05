Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Syrian National Dialogue Congress may take place in Damascus

World
October 05, 19:23 UTC+3

Russia's Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov recalled that the Syrians' agreement is necessary

RHODES, October 5. /TASS/. The second Syrian National Dialogue Congress may take place in Damascus, if Syrians agree to it, Russia’s Special Presidential Representative for the Middle East and Africa, Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov said in an interview with TASS on Friday.

"It [the congress] may continue in Sochi," the senior diplomat said. "However, just like the Astana format, the Sochi format can be held in any other place. Ideally, it would be good if it happened on the territory of Syria itself, so that Syrians would determine their own destiny, and we would help them on that matter."

In reply to the question about whether it means that the next forum may take place in Damascus, Bogdanov replied: "Of course, if the Syrians themselves agree to it.".

Countries
Syria
