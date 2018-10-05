RHODES, October 5. /TASS/. The second Syrian National Dialogue Congress may take place in Damascus, if Syrians agree to it, Russia’s Special Presidential Representative for the Middle East and Africa, Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov said in an interview with TASS on Friday.

"It [the congress] may continue in Sochi," the senior diplomat said. "However, just like the Astana format, the Sochi format can be held in any other place. Ideally, it would be good if it happened on the territory of Syria itself, so that Syrians would determine their own destiny, and we would help them on that matter."

In reply to the question about whether it means that the next forum may take place in Damascus, Bogdanov replied: "Of course, if the Syrians themselves agree to it.".