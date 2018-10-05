Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Emergencies
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Dutch legislators put off visit to Russia over ‘OPCW cyber attack’ allegations

World
October 05, 18:17 UTC+3 THE HAGUE

Dutch lawmakers have postponed their trip to Russia amid the Netherlands’ claims that Russia is allegedly responsible for mounting cyber attacks on the OPCW

Share
1 pages in this article
© AP Photo/Peter Dejong

THE HAGUE, October 5. /TASS/. Dutch lawmakers have postponed their trip to Russia amid the Netherlands’ claims that Russia is allegedly responsible for mounting cyber attacks on the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW), Sven Koopmans from the People’s Party for Freedom and Democracy said on Friday.

Read also

Dutch ‘OPCW hacker attack’ hype link in chain of massive anti-Russian crusade — legislator

"The trip to Russia has been postponed, this is not the right time for it now," the legislator wrote in his Twitter page.

In Koopmans’ opinion, dialogue with Russia needs to be continued. However, the lawmaker went on to say that the visit "may be perceived as a pardon" for what he labels as "actions aimed against the rule of law."

A group of Dutch lawmakers was expected to kick off a five-day visit to Russia on October 22. In particular, the parliamentarians planned to meet with their Russian colleagues and discuss, among other things, the issues related to the Boeing-777 passenger plane crash over eastern Ukraine in July 2014. That being said, no new dates for the visit have been named.

Netherlands’ Defense Minister Ank Bijleveld claimed at a news conference on Thursday that Dutch military intelligence and security services had allegedly foiled an attack by Russian hackers against the global chemical weapons watchdog, the OPCW. She claimed that four Russians - Alexey Morenets, Yevgeny Serebryakov, Oleg Sotnikov and Alexey Minin - were involved in the incident. Bijleveld claimed that all four worked for the Main Directorate (formerly the Main Intelligence Directorate, the GRU) of Russia’s General Staff. According to her version of the events, the equipment confiscated from them was evidence they had tried to get access to information about the Malaysian MH17 flight disaster in Ukraine.

The Dutch Defense Ministry claims that the cyber attack was carried out on April 13. All four Russian suspects were expelled on the same day.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
14
Hurricane Florence: frightful disaster hides behind angelic name
10
Massive torch parade wraps up North Korea's 70th anniversary
11
Typhoon Jebi hammers Japan killing 11 people
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
The US and Ukraine voted against the UN resolution condemning the glorification of Nazism
Opium production in Afghanistan over 20 years
The Eurasian Economic Union starts its work
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russia’s formidable S-400 Triumf air defense missile system
2
Russia’s cutting-edge frigate arrives in Sevastopol
3
Russia starts exporting locally-produced solar panels to Europe
4
Russia to build six nuclear power units at a new site in India
5
Russia, India seal deal on supply of S-400 air defense systems
6
Russia, India can bring growth of bilateral trade to $30 bln earlier than expected
7
Putin, Indian PM discuss US withdrawal from Iran nuclear deal
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT