Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Emergencies
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Georgia rebuffs accusations of developing bioweapons

World
October 05, 16:30 UTC+3 TBILISI
Share
1 pages in this article

TBILISI, October 5. /TASS/. The management of Georgia’s National Center for Control over Diseases and Public Health denies the development of biological weapons in the Richard Lugar Center and believes these accusations to be misinformation, said the Center’s director, Amiran Gamkrelidze, at a briefing in Tbilisi.

Read also
Chief of Russia’s Nuclear, Biological and Chemical Protection Troops Major General Igor Kirillov

Russia wants answers from US, Georgia on bioweapons at Lugar Center

"The misinformation is aimed at casting a shadow over the Center’s operation. I state with all responsibility that the Lugar Center for Public Healthcare is owned by the Georgian government, is a laboratory unit of the Center for Control over Diseases and Public Health and is financed by the country’s government," Gamkrelidze stated.

The Lugar Center has international ISO accreditation in clinical laboratory studies. The Center’s director said that all clinical laboratory diagnostic and scientific studies are being carried under international rules. Georgia and Germany will hold an international seminar involving experts from more than 20 countries to secure the transparency of the center’s operation, he said.

Chief of the NBC Defense Troops Major General Igor Kirillov earlier stated that the Russian sides is waiting for a response from Georgia and the US on why the Lugar Center stores patents for chemical and biological weapons. The military official said that the Lugar Center is just a small element of the massive US military-biological program, with activity carried out in the states bordering Russia, where laboratories controlled by the Pentagon are also operating.

Pentagon spokesman Eric Pahon said in a conversation with TASS on Thursday that the US is not developing biological weapons in the Lugar Center. This center is not an American facility, the spokesman said.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
14
Hurricane Florence: frightful disaster hides behind angelic name
10
Massive torch parade wraps up North Korea's 70th anniversary
11
Typhoon Jebi hammers Japan killing 11 people
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
The US and Ukraine voted against the UN resolution condemning the glorification of Nazism
Opium production in Afghanistan over 20 years
The Eurasian Economic Union starts its work
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russia’s cutting-edge frigate arrives in Sevastopol
2
Russia, India seal deal on supply of S-400 air defense systems
3
Russia’s formidable S-400 Triumf air defense missile system
4
India, Russia believe it is necessary to consolidate multipolar world
5
Russia wants answers from US, Georgia on bioweapons at Lugar Center
6
Russia starts exporting locally-produced solar panels to Europe
7
G20 does not pay sufficient attention to certain economic risks — Russian Sherpa
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT