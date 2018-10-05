Putin, Modi note politicization of OPCW activities inadmissible

MOSCOW, October 5. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi believe the politicization of the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons is unacceptable.

"The Sides reaffirmed their determination to support efforts and initiatives aimed at preserving the role of the Convention on the Prohibition of the Development, Production, Stockpiling and Use of Chemical Weapons and on their Destruction, and preventing the politicization of the activities of the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons," reads the two leaders’ statement adopted following their talks.

India also welcomed the early completion of the full destruction of chemical stockpiles by Russia, describing it as a significant contribution to achieving the goal of building a world free of chemical weapons.

"The Sides expressed the serious concern about the possibility of an arms race in outer space and of outer space turning into an arena for military confrontation," the statement runs. "They reaffirmed that the prevention of an arms race in outer space (PAROS) would avert a grave danger for international peace and security. The Sides welcomed the deliberations of the first session of the UN Group of Governmental Experts on PAROS to discuss possible elements for a legally binding instrument on PAROS including inter alia, on the prevention of the placement of weapons in outer space."

"They stressed that practical transparency and confidence building measures might also contribute to the objectives of PAROS," the document reads.