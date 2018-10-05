Putin, Modi emphasize importance of full implementation of Iran nuclear deal

MOSCOW, October 5. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi in a joint statement emphasized the importance of fully and effectively implementing the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) for Iran’s nuclear program.

"The Sides underlined the importance of the full and effective implementation of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) on the Iranian nuclear program in order to support international peace and security, to strengthen non-proliferation regime and to develop normal economic cooperation with Iran. They called for all issues related to the Iranian nuclear program to be resolved peacefully and through dialogue," the statement reads.