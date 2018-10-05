India, Russia believe it is necessary to consolidate multipolar world

NEW DELHI, October 5. /TASS/. India and Russia believe that it is necessary to consolidate the multipolar world in the current conditions, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi said at a press conference after a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin, who is visiting India. The TV channel Rossiya-24 broadcast the press conference.

"India and Russia believe that it is necessary to consolidate the multipolar world and multipolar relations," Modi said. He added that "fighting against terrorism is in the interests of both countries."

The Indian prime minister stressed that cooperation should cover "the problem of Afghanistan and climate change issues." "It is necessary to cooperate in regional organizations and venues, for example the SCO, ASEAN and G20," he noted. "It is necessary to continue our mutually beneficial cooperation and coordination at these venues." Modi stated that the held "19th meeting galvanized and provided a new direction for special privileged strategic partnership between Russia and India.".