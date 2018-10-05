Belarusian parliament endorses Sergei Rumas as prime minister

MINSK, October 5. /TASS/. The House of Representatives of the Belarusian National Assembly has approved the appointment of Sergei Rumas as the country’s Prime Minister, a TASS correspondent reported from the scene.

Rumas’ nomination was supported by 105 lawmakers in a secret ballot, while one lower house member voted against him.

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko appointed Sergei Rumas the country’s Prime Minister on August 18. In accordance with the Constitution, the House of Representatives (lower house - TASS) of the National Assembly should approve the appointment.

Rumas replaced Andrei Kobyakov who served as Belarusian Prime Minister since 2014.