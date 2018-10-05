Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Emergencies
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Belarusian parliament endorses Sergei Rumas as prime minister

World
October 05, 12:14 UTC+3 MINSK

Rumas replaced Andrei Kobyakov who served as Belarusian Prime Minister since 2014

Share
1 pages in this article

MINSK, October 5. /TASS/. The House of Representatives of the Belarusian National Assembly has approved the appointment of Sergei Rumas as the country’s Prime Minister, a TASS correspondent reported from the scene.

Read also
Belarus President Alexander Lukashenko

Lukashenko admits West's anti-Russian sanctions affecting Belarusian economy

Rumas’ nomination was supported by 105 lawmakers in a secret ballot, while one lower house member voted against him.

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko appointed Sergei Rumas the country’s Prime Minister on August 18. In accordance with the Constitution, the House of Representatives (lower house - TASS) of the National Assembly should approve the appointment.

Rumas replaced Andrei Kobyakov who served as Belarusian Prime Minister since 2014.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
14
Hurricane Florence: frightful disaster hides behind angelic name
10
Massive torch parade wraps up North Korea's 70th anniversary
11
Typhoon Jebi hammers Japan killing 11 people
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
The US and Ukraine voted against the UN resolution condemning the glorification of Nazism
Opium production in Afghanistan over 20 years
The Eurasian Economic Union starts its work
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russia, India seal deal on supply of S-400 air defense systems
2
Russia’s formidable S-400 Triumf air defense missile system
3
Russian rail monopoly plans to sell carriages, equipment to India
4
Russia to create Moon-linked transport system
5
Moscow to ask ‘additional questions’ to London on cyberattacks — ambassador
6
Press review: EU, US stricken with ‘hacker’ mania and Indian market seeks Russian capital
7
MiG-29 jet crashes near Moscow — source
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT