Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Emergencies
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Kong-Rey typhoon to arrive at Southern Sakhalin, Kurils during weekend

World
October 05, 10:25 UTC+3 YUZHNO-SAKHALINSK

The typhoon will bring rains and strong wind

Share
1 pages in this article

YUZHNO-SAKHALINSK, October 5. /TASS/. Kong-Rey typhoon will come on Sunday from the Sea of Japan to the Southern Sakhalin and the Kuril Islands on Sunday, Sakhalin Hydrometeorology and Environment Monitoring Department told TASS on Friday.

Read also

Typhoon Jebi hammers Japan killing 11 people

"Kong-Rey typhoon will spoil the weather in the south of the region, which will approach the Southern Kuril Islands via the Tsugaru Strait from the Sea of Japan," the Department said.

The typhoon will bring rains and strong wind. It will depart eastward on Monday and minor cyclones with rains will visit Sakhalin from the west.

It was reported earlier that Trami Typhoon battered the southern part of the region on October 1.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
14
Hurricane Florence: frightful disaster hides behind angelic name
10
Massive torch parade wraps up North Korea's 70th anniversary
11
Typhoon Jebi hammers Japan killing 11 people
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
The US and Ukraine voted against the UN resolution condemning the glorification of Nazism
Opium production in Afghanistan over 20 years
The Eurasian Economic Union starts its work
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
MiG-29 jet crashes near Moscow — source
2
Putin and Modi begin talks in New Delhi
3
Russia wants answers from US, Georgia on bioweapons at Lugar Center
4
New US accusations do not hinder Putin-Modi talks, says Kremlin
5
Russian rail monopoly plans to sell carriages, equipment to India
6
Russian military has no plans to scrap traditional ushanka hat
7
First Russian-Indian economic forum to be held in St. Petersburg
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT