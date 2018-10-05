Kong-Rey typhoon to arrive at Southern Sakhalin, Kurils during weekend

YUZHNO-SAKHALINSK, October 5. /TASS/. Kong-Rey typhoon will come on Sunday from the Sea of Japan to the Southern Sakhalin and the Kuril Islands on Sunday, Sakhalin Hydrometeorology and Environment Monitoring Department told TASS on Friday.

"Kong-Rey typhoon will spoil the weather in the south of the region, which will approach the Southern Kuril Islands via the Tsugaru Strait from the Sea of Japan," the Department said.

The typhoon will bring rains and strong wind. It will depart eastward on Monday and minor cyclones with rains will visit Sakhalin from the west.

It was reported earlier that Trami Typhoon battered the southern part of the region on October 1.