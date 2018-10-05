Russian senior diplomat criticizes US decision to terminate friendship treaty with Iran

MOSCOW, October 5. /TASS/. Washington’s decision to terminate the treaty on friendship with Iran is a product of short-term political interests, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov said on Thursday.

"As we understand, those decisions were made solely with reference to the well-known decision by the UN International Court of Justice [concerning US sanctions against Iran]. This once again demonstrates that any action that runs counter to the US vision of the right and wrong meets fierce resistance from Washington, up to very long-term measures, up to termination of basic documents that had been creating the foundation for interstate relations for quite a while," he said.

On July 16, Iran filed a complaint to the UN’s International Court of Justice over "unlawful re-imposition of unilateral sanctions" by the United States. Tehran wants the international court to recognize the fact that Washington violated its obligations under the 1955 Treaty of Amity, Economic Relations, and Consular Rights. It also seeks to have all sanctions by Washington lifted as soon as possible and to rule out the possibility of new sanctions being introduced. On October 3, the court announced that it would impose temporary measures on the United States pending litigation between the two countries.

US Secretary of State Michael Pompeo responded on Wednesday by announcing that the bilateral treaty on friendship was terminated, because Iran has "groundlessly abused the ICJ as a forum for attacking the United States."