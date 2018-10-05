Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Russia calls for OSCE report on extremism in Ukraine

World
October 05, 0:00 UTC+3 VIENNA

"These are extremely serious threats that necessitate a collective response from the OSCE," the Russian ambassador said

VIENNA, October 4. /TASS/. Russia urges the OSCE Special Monitoring Mission in Ukraine to prepare a report on manifestations of radical nationalism and extremism in Ukraine, Russia’s Permanent Representative to the OSCE Alexander Lukashevich told a session of the European security agency’s Permanent Council.

"We once again urge the OSCE SMM in Ukraine to promptly prepare a spotlight presentation on manifestations of radical nationalism, extremism, neo-Nazism, xenophobia and racial intolerance in Ukraine. These are extremely serious threats that necessitate a collective response from the OSCE," the Russian ambassador stressed.

He once again drew attention to rampant radical nationalism with the connivance of the authorities. This activity sees no reaction, he said.

"On September 27, Russian trade mission in Kiev came under attack with full inaction of the law enforcement agencies. Radical activists pelted the premises with smoke barrels, left obscene signs on the fence, caused sizable damage to vehicles of Russian diplomats. This is a blatant violation of the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations. We have heard no reaction to that," Lukashevich said.

Besides, the extremist website Myrotvorets, through which Kiev’s dissenters are persecuted, keeps functioning, he added. "The situation was brought to absurd. A reputable foreign minister (Peter Szijjarto) was put on its lists recently," the diplomat added.

He also pointed to growing pressure on the Ukrainian Orthodox Church. About 50 churches have been seized from 2014, the diplomat said. "Kiev continues its policy towards ‘Ukrainization’ of education, impairment of the rights of national monitories, first of all the language rights in defiance of Ukraine’s commitments within the framework of relevant international conventions," he added.

