MOSCOW, October 4. /TASS/. Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras’ visit to Russia is being discussed, it can take place in the first half of December, a Greek diplomatic source told TASS on Thursday.

"Work is currently underway on the Greek prime minister’s visit to Russia," the source said. "I do not rule out that it can take place before the end of this year, possibly, in the first half of December."