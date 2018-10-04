Russian Politics & Diplomacy
US charges seven Russian officers with cyber activities against US, allies

World
October 04, 21:07 UTC+3 WASHINGTON

Assistant Attorney General for National Security John Demers said the intelligence officers also targeted a laboratory in Switzerland

WASHINGTON, October 4./TASS/. The US has announced "an indictment charging seven Russian military officers with violations of several U.S. criminal laws for malicious cyber activities against the United States and its allies," Assistant Attorney General for National Security John Demers told a news conference on Thursday.

"The Joint UK/Dutch intelligence operation led to four Russian GRU officers being caught red handed in The Hague, while they attempted to breach the cyber security of the Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons," he said.

Dutch ‘OPCW hacker attack’ hype link in chain of massive anti-Russian crusade — legislator

"This GRU target and an additional laboratory in Switzerland that was their next target were analyzing the deadly Russian nerve-agent recovered in the UK following an assassination attempt [in the Skripal case], as well as other chemical agents that were used in Syria against innocent civilians," the assistant attorney general went on to say.

According to John Demers, the indictment "charges some of the same Russian operatives caught in The Hague, along with their colleagues in Moscow, as part of a conspiracy to hack a variety of individuals and organizations, in the United States, Canada, and Europe, to obtain information or access that was then exploited for the benefit of the Russian government".

