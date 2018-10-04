Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Emergencies
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Egyptian president to visit Russia on October 17

World
October 04, 17:15 UTC+3 CAIRO

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi will visit Russia on October 17

Share
1 pages in this article

CAIRO, October 4. /TASS/. Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi will visit Russia on October 17, the Al-Watan newspaper reported on Thursday, citing a senior official.

"Next week el-Sisi will go to Greece to take part in a trilateral summit with Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras and President of Cyprus Nicos Anastasiades," the source specified. "On October 17, the Egyptian president will go to Russia to a meeting with President Vladimir Putin."

On Tuesday, Russian Presidential Aide Yuri Ushakov reported that there are ongoing preparations for the Egyptian president’s visit to Russia. "Active specific preparations for the Egyptian president’s visit are being carried out," Ushakov said, responding to a request for comment on the information that emerged in mass media earlier that el-Sisi plans to visit Sochi to meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

The Kremlin representative specified that the exact date of the visit will be declared later "in coordination with the Egyptian side.".

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
14
Hurricane Florence: frightful disaster hides behind angelic name
10
Massive torch parade wraps up North Korea's 70th anniversary
11
Typhoon Jebi hammers Japan killing 11 people
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
The US and Ukraine voted against the UN resolution condemning the glorification of Nazism
Opium production in Afghanistan over 20 years
The Eurasian Economic Union starts its work
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Putin arrives in New Delhi
2
Russia to take diplomatic, military steps in response to US experiments in Georgia
3
European Union seriously concerned about cyberattack on OPCW
4
Gazprom, Shell signed agreement on development of technical concept for Baltic LNG
5
Putin to visit India, sign contract on S-400 missile systems delivery
6
Ukrainian president signs law on extending special status of Donbass until end of 2019
7
Russia's ship design bureau comes up with catamaran aircraft carrier concept
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT