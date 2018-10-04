Egyptian president to visit Russia on October 17

CAIRO, October 4. /TASS/. Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi will visit Russia on October 17, the Al-Watan newspaper reported on Thursday, citing a senior official.

"Next week el-Sisi will go to Greece to take part in a trilateral summit with Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras and President of Cyprus Nicos Anastasiades," the source specified. "On October 17, the Egyptian president will go to Russia to a meeting with President Vladimir Putin."

On Tuesday, Russian Presidential Aide Yuri Ushakov reported that there are ongoing preparations for the Egyptian president’s visit to Russia. "Active specific preparations for the Egyptian president’s visit are being carried out," Ushakov said, responding to a request for comment on the information that emerged in mass media earlier that el-Sisi plans to visit Sochi to meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

The Kremlin representative specified that the exact date of the visit will be declared later "in coordination with the Egyptian side.".