South Korea banned vessels of Russia’s Gudzon company from calling its ports

VLADIVOSTOK, October 4. /TASS/. South Korean authorities banned all ships of the Russian shipping company Gudzon blacklisted by US authorities from calling its ports, while the Bogatyr vessel with the cargo on board is navigating to the port of Pohang, Gudzon’s press service told TASS on Thursday.

The Sevastopol vessel of this company was arrested for several days and then released in the South Korean port of Busan without stating reasons.

"Today… information was received from four sea agency companies of the South Korean port of Pohang that all vessels of our company were put into the black list by South Korean authorities. They are banned from calling all ports of this country. Agents refer to inability to register the voyage list of our vessel in the vessel registration system to formalize approach of the Bogatyr vessel because all vessels of our company are in the stop list due to US sanctions against our company," the press service said.

Bogatyr is sailing to South Korea with ferrous metal scrap on board and the vessel was loaded before the incident with Sevastopol, the press service added.