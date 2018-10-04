European Union seriously concerned about cyberattack on OPCW

BRUSSELS, October 4. /TASS/. The European Union is seriously concerned about a cyberattack on the offices the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) in The Hague, of which the Netherlands accuses Russia, said a joint statement by the President of the European Council, Donald Tusk, the President of the European Commission, Jean-Claude Juncker, and High Representative / Vice-President Federica Mogherini.

"We express serious concerns about this attempt to undermine the integrity of the Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW), a respected international organisation, hosted by the Netherlands," the statement said.

It said "This aggressive act demonstrated contempt for the solemn purpose of the Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons, which works to eradicate weapons worldwide under a United Nations mandate".

"We deplore such actions, which undermine international law and international institutions. The EU will continue to strengthen the resilience of its institutions and those of its Member States, and international partners and organisations in the digital domain," Donald Tusk, Jean-Claude Juncker and Federica Mogherini said in their statement.

Earlier, Dutch Defense Minister Ank Bijleveld claimed at a news conference the Dutch military intelligence and security service had allegedly prevented an attack by Russian hackers against the OPCW. She claimed that four Russians - Alexey Morenets, Evgeny Serebryakov, Oleg Sotnikov and Alexey Minin - were involved in the attack. Bijleveld claimed that all four worked for the Main Directorate (formerly Main Intelligence Directorate, GRU) of Russia’s General Staff. If she is to be believed, the equipment confiscated from them was evidence they had tried to get access to information concerning the Malaysian MH17 flight disaster in Ukraine.

The Dutch Defense Ministry claims that the cyberattack was carried out on April 13. All four Russian suspects were expelled on the same day.

Russia’s charge d’affairs in the Netherlands was summoned to the Foreign Ministry.