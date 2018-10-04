Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Emergencies
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

European Union seriously concerned about cyberattack on OPCW

World
October 04, 17:06 UTC+3 BRUSSELS

The Netherlands, which hosts the organization, accuses Russia of the attack

Share
1 pages in this article
EPA-EFE/Borislav Troshev

EPA-EFE/Borislav Troshev

BRUSSELS, October 4. /TASS/. The European Union is seriously concerned about a cyberattack on the offices the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) in The Hague, of which the Netherlands accuses Russia, said a joint statement by the President of the European Council, Donald Tusk, the President of the European Commission, Jean-Claude Juncker, and High Representative / Vice-President Federica Mogherini.

"We express serious concerns about this attempt to undermine the integrity of the Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW), a respected international organisation, hosted by the Netherlands," the statement said.

Read also
The OPCW building

Dutch prosecutors thwart alleged hacker attack by Russia against OPCW, says minister

It said "This aggressive act demonstrated contempt for the solemn purpose of the Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons, which works to eradicate weapons worldwide under a United Nations mandate".

"We deplore such actions, which undermine international law and international institutions. The EU will continue to strengthen the resilience of its institutions and those of its Member States, and international partners and organisations in the digital domain," Donald Tusk, Jean-Claude Juncker and Federica Mogherini said in their statement.

Earlier, Dutch Defense Minister Ank Bijleveld claimed at a news conference the Dutch military intelligence and security service had allegedly prevented an attack by Russian hackers against the OPCW. She claimed that four Russians - Alexey Morenets, Evgeny Serebryakov, Oleg Sotnikov and Alexey Minin - were involved in the attack. Bijleveld claimed that all four worked for the Main Directorate (formerly Main Intelligence Directorate, GRU) of Russia’s General Staff. If she is to be believed, the equipment confiscated from them was evidence they had tried to get access to information concerning the Malaysian MH17 flight disaster in Ukraine.

The Dutch Defense Ministry claims that the cyberattack was carried out on April 13. All four Russian suspects were expelled on the same day.

Russia’s charge d’affairs in the Netherlands was summoned to the Foreign Ministry.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
14
Hurricane Florence: frightful disaster hides behind angelic name
10
Massive torch parade wraps up North Korea's 70th anniversary
11
Typhoon Jebi hammers Japan killing 11 people
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
The US and Ukraine voted against the UN resolution condemning the glorification of Nazism
Opium production in Afghanistan over 20 years
The Eurasian Economic Union starts its work
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Putin arrives in New Delhi
2
Russia to take diplomatic, military steps in response to US experiments in Georgia
3
European Union seriously concerned about cyberattack on OPCW
4
Gazprom, Shell signed agreement on development of technical concept for Baltic LNG
5
Putin to visit India, sign contract on S-400 missile systems delivery
6
Ukrainian president signs law on extending special status of Donbass until end of 2019
7
Russia's ship design bureau comes up with catamaran aircraft carrier concept
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT