Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Emergencies
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Indonesian earthquake death toll rises to 1,424

World
October 04, 11:17 UTC+3 JAKARTA

According to him, more than 2,500 people suffered injuries

Share
1 pages in this article

Read also

Death toll from Indonesia’s quake climbs to 1,400

JAKARTA, October 4. /TASS/. The death toll from the recent earthquake that hit Indonesia’s Sulawesi Island has risen to 1,424, while 113 people are still missing, Indonesian National Board for Disaster Management Spokesman Sutopo Purwo Nugroho said at a briefing on Thursday.

According to him, more than 2,500 people suffered injuries, while over 70,000 had to leave their homes.

A 7.4-magnitude earthquake struck the Central Sulawesi province on September 28. About 360 aftershocks were recorded. The earthquake also triggered 3.5-meter-high tsunami waves.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
14
Hurricane Florence: frightful disaster hides behind angelic name
10
Massive torch parade wraps up North Korea's 70th anniversary
11
Typhoon Jebi hammers Japan killing 11 people
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
The US and Ukraine voted against the UN resolution condemning the glorification of Nazism
Opium production in Afghanistan over 20 years
The Eurasian Economic Union starts its work
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Putin to visit India, sign contract on S-400 missile systems delivery
2
Russia's ship design bureau comes up with catamaran aircraft carrier concept
3
Russia and Turkey fulfilling their agreement on Syria's Idlib — Putin
4
Russia’s Admiral Makarov frigate returning to Crimea from Mediterranean Sea
5
Putin estimates 2018 gas deliveries to Europe at 200 billion cubic meters
6
European partners in Nord Stream 2 project support its implementation — Kurz
7
Serbia's president lifts full combat alert
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT