Indonesian earthquake death toll rises to 1,424

JAKARTA, October 4. /TASS/. The death toll from the recent earthquake that hit Indonesia’s Sulawesi Island has risen to 1,424, while 113 people are still missing, Indonesian National Board for Disaster Management Spokesman Sutopo Purwo Nugroho said at a briefing on Thursday.

According to him, more than 2,500 people suffered injuries, while over 70,000 had to leave their homes.

A 7.4-magnitude earthquake struck the Central Sulawesi province on September 28. About 360 aftershocks were recorded. The earthquake also triggered 3.5-meter-high tsunami waves.