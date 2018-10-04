Serbia's president lifts full combat alert

BELGRADE, October 4. /TASS/. Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic has reversed his order to put the country’s armed forces on full combat alert following the recent crisis in northern Kosovo, the Serbian Defense Ministry said in a statement on Thursday.

"Serbia’s President and Supreme Commander-in-Chief of the Serbian Armed Forces Aleksandar Vucic has ordered Defense Minister Aleksandar Vulin And General Staff of the Serbian Army Lieutenant General Milan Mojsilovic to lift full combat alert," the statement reads.

According to the Defense Ministry, "the army continues to maintain contact with all the security agencies, keeping an eye on the situation, and stands ready to defend the country and its citizens no matter where they reside."

Tensions in Kosovo

On September 29, more than one hundred Kosovo commandos invaded Serbian enclaves in the north of Kosovo, which is prohibited under international treaties. The commandos took positions around Lake Gazivoda, took control of the Gazivoda hydropower plant and intruded into the Ecology and Development Center in Zubin Potok. According to Serbian Director of the Office for Kosovo and Metohija Marko Djuric, the move was aimed at ensuring the security of the self-proclaimed Kosovo’s leader, Hashim Thaci, during his visit to the region’s north. In response, the Serbian president put the country’s armed forces and special police units on high alert and voiced protest to NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg.

Serbia’s autonomous province of Kosovo unilaterally declared independence in February 2008. In 2010, its independence was recognized by the International Court of Justice (CIJ). Kosovo claims to have been recognized by 117 countries so far, while Serbia says Kosovo enjoys the support of 105 nations. More than 60 countries, including Russia, China, India, Israel and five EU member states, oppose Kosovo’s independence.

Over the past several months, Belgrade and Pristina have been actively discussing a compromise solution related to border changes and an exchange of territories. The United States backs this idea, insisting that a final deal should be reached on changing the borders of Serbia and the unrecognized republic. German Chancellor Angela Merkel opposes border changes in the Balkan region, stressing that all regional states have the prospect of joining the European Union.