Ukrainian forces violate ceasefire twice over last 24 hours — LPR people's militia

LUGANSK, October 4. /TASS/. The Ukrainian Armed Forces units have shelled the territory of the seld-proclaimed Lugansk People's Republic (LPR) twice over the last 24 hours, LPR's defense ministry said on Thursday.

"The settlements of Zhelobok and Sokolniki were subjected to shellings," LuganskInformCenter quoted a people's militia member as saying. The Ukrainian forces shelled LPR from infantry fighting vehicles, weapons of 122mm caliber and small arms.

Participants in the Contact Group on Ukraine have announced reaching agreements on ceasefire in the region over 20 times since the autumn of 2014. However, the Ukrainian Armed Forces have repeatedly violated ceasfire with the use of large caliber weapons, mortars and tank weapons, though such weaponry was supposed to be be withdrawan in accordance with the Minsk Agreements.